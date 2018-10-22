'They really treat us well': Trump leans on local media ahead of midterms by Jason Schwartz and Christopher Cadelago

Source: Politico

President Donald Trump left the podium in Missoula, Montana last Thursday, after spending most of his rally bashing the “fake news media,” and, almost immediately, headed over to a reporter waiting for him backstage.

The interview wasn’t with someone from CBS or CNN or even Fox News, but the local ABC and Fox station.

With Trump’s views on the national media unambiguously clear — he had reminisced earlier that evening about the time a year ago when Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte body-slammed a reporter — reporter Angela Marshall asked the president what he thought of the importance of local news.

“Very important, local news is very important, they really treat us well,” Trump said, with his walk-off song, The Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get You Want,” still playing in the background. “Local news, people have no idea how important that is, but we’ve been getting great treatment.”

As the midterm elections approach, Trump is increasingly seeking out that treatment. His administration has lately been fixated on local markets, going to considerable lengths to stage-manage coverage of the president’s appearances with Republican candidates.

In October, Trump has done at least 10 local interviews tied to his rallies, chatting about nuclear-waste disposal in Nevada, soybean trade in Kansas, and yapping with Marshall about how many trips to Montana he’s made (three, the most by any president since Harry Truman).

Martha Joynt Kumar, who tracks presidential interactions with the press as the director of the White House Transition Project, said that before the midterm rally blitz, she could count only three times Trump had engaged local media in 2018. (Kumar said, though, that her tally could be missing some stops because the White House does not always publicize interviews.)

For a president who has bucked and defied the conventional wisdom — especially when it comes to the media — Trump aides and observers say the most notable aspect of his strategy in the closing days of the midterm campaign is just how traditional it is.

President Barack Obama often favored outreach through local and specialty media — outlets targeted at specific populations, such as Latinos — over national and was known to whip through several local TV or radio interviews per day from the White House. According to Kumar's count, in the week before the 2010 midterms alone, Obama did 22 radio interviews.

Trump did some local media during his presidential campaign, but since taking office, he has mostly resisted that small-bore approach. His current local rush comes as Trump has tried to flood the zone with media appearances — but had a harder time breaking through. CNN and MSNBC have long since stopped airing his campaign rallies and, in recent weeks, Fox News has ceased carrying them in full as well. Local media, however, provides an opportunity to reach the very people he’s crisscrossing the country to rally ahead of November’s midterm elections.

“It’s an all-of-the-above strategy,” said Bryan Lanza, the former Trump campaign deputy communications director. “He’s shouting it at the national level, he’s also shouting it at the local level.”

Kumar said: "I think he understands that if you want to get legislation through Congress, you’ve got to help elect your people, and part of that is getting to what people watch and what they listen to."

Trump has not abandoned his attention to national media. He called into “Fox & Friends” earlier this month, and he has done recent interviews with the Associated Press, the New York Times and, on Monday, USA Today. In late September, he sat for an interview with Sinclair commentator — and former Trump campaign and White House staffer — Boris Epshteyn, which was blasted out in segments run on Sinclair’s 193 local stations nationwide.

Still, during Trump's Western swing that ran through Saturday, he paid notably more attention to local reporters, conducting interviews at each stop for rallies with Republican Senate candidates Martha McSally of Arizona, Matt Rosendale of Montana and Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada.

In Arizona, Trump held a high-dollar fundraiser and prime-time rally for McSally, a congresswoman and former pilot stationed in the Middle East. He also squeezed in a tour of an Air Force base, where he dressed down her Democratic opponent, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, as “very strange.” The next day, a White House official came to the back of Air Force One to pass out printouts of the Arizona Republic and Arizona Daily Star front pages with large photos of Trump and McSally. “TRUMP IN ARIZONA,” the Republic’s hammer headline blared. “President heaps praise on McSally during raucous rally in Mesa,” continued one subhead on the front page.

The official said the president and his staff were eager for the traveling press corps to see the clippings.

Arizona local TV newscasts went wall-to-wall with Trump coverage from the eve of his visit until after he departed. Heller joined him in the motorcade in Arizona and for the flight to a rally in remote Elko, Nevada, ensuring that local photographers snapped shots of the president and endangered senator waving in front of Air Force One.

While presidential visits have always dominated local media, some presidential advisers and outside allies say this year’s campaigns are more focused on Trump than is typical for a midterm election. That means positive coverage in key battleground states could carry more weight.

“We haven’t seen an election like this, where the president is so at the focus on everything,” a former White House official said.

“It’s quite possible it could make a difference,” said Larry Sabato, head of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, citing how close several key swing races are. “And you do it because you don’t know.”

Sabato added that presidents typically get lighter treatment from local hosts and anchors.

“He’s enjoying the friendly coverage, he’s basking in the glow of the local people’s deference to him and he realizes politically it’s the smart thing to do right now,” Sabato said. “No way he’s going to continue this after Nov. 6.”

Lanza agreed that local interviewers often go easier, arguing that “you don’t get the hostility” and “they’re less partisan than national.”

During his 2016 campaign, Trump didn’t need to engage as much with local media because he was getting so much coverage nationally, Lanza said. But now, he said, it’s a helpful tool for reaching as many people as possible.

Compared with his predecessors, Trump’s local media regimen is still relatively limited, and Lanza said he’d like to see him do even more, particularly radio. One day last October, for instance, Trump invited several radio shows to broadcast from the White House.

“People are superengaged in this election,” Lanza said. “You’ve got to be everywhere.”

© Politico