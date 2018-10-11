Netflix Metrics Help Predict Show Size, Success by Wayne Friedman

Source: MediaPost

Netflix can tell whether its proposed shows will be small, medium, or large. TV producers will love that. But what about spreading the love to other media business followers?

Netflix's granular expectations of TV shows helps when you have business analysts worried the SVOD service's crazy high production expenditures -- estimated to be $8 billion and growing -- might be an albatross.

Speaking at a Vanity Fair event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Ted Sarandos, chief content officer, Netflix, did not go into detail regarding specific projections of Netflix shows, but he offered this:

“What we can help them do is size the project. We have enough years of performance data of different shows -- not perfect, but better than most -- to have the ability to say this is going to be a big show, a medium show, or a small show.”

We can also guess that Netflix -- in picking up formerly discarded or revived broadcast TV networks shows -- could count on broadcast network data for shows such as “Arrested Development,” “Fuller House” and others.

Broadcast TV shows for some time -- to a much rougher degree -- predict how new shows will perform, especially when it comes to particular lead-in programming and specific days-of-the-week viewing. To be fair, those metrics increasingly mean less than they did years ago.

Netflix no doubt has deeper measures. It can see exactly when a subscriber is beginning to watch a episode, when that subscriber abandons it, and where and when that subscriber moves to other Netflix content.

Media business analysts are worried about the high-priced cost of signing on big broadcast TV producers, such as Shonda Rhimes ($100 million over three years) or a Ryan Murphy ($300 million over four years). But Sarandos says it just comes down to modern entertainment math.

“It’s not that different from [broadcast] television. A studio or a network would be paying them [what amounts to] a percentage of their advertising and carriage revenue. We are just paying a percentage of our subscription revenue.”

Nice to see a TV service -- digital, linear, on-demand, or otherwise -- that can closely identify expectations, risks -- and hopefully, flops.

So how about showing us some metrics? Forget about viewership of its shows, which Netflix has long refused to share. Just show us your projected TV-show size algorithms. Interested parties want to know.

