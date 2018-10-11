Apple is Releasing a Streaming Service and Guess What… It’s FREE

Source: STYLEDEMOCRACY

According to sources, it’s being reported that Apple is coming out with a streaming service. The new service will host popular Disney content which includes the Marvel and Star Wars universes.

The best part about this reported new service is that It will be free for iOS users. That means people who own an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV will get free access to the service.

If this sounds too good to be true, you’re right. According to CNBC it’s likely that Apple’s service will eventually be turned into a paid service like Netflix after an initial (undefined time) period. It very realistic that they will use the service to draw people in and then charge them once they are hooked.

What’s also noteworthy is that Apple is one of the best in the business at providing partnered content, and it’s rumoured that HBO and Starz are already involved in the project.

