CRTC forges new cooperative relationship with European regulators

Source: CRTC

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)

The CRTC today signed a memorandum of understanding with the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) to form a cooperative relationship.

Through this mutual understanding, both agencies will support their respective efforts to address current and future regulatory challenges in Canada and Europe. They will focus on a number of broad themes, including broadband development and network neutrality.

The CRTC and BEREC intend to carry out their cooperative activities for a period of two years, which could be extended for a further two years.

Quotes

“Communications regulatory agencies in Canada and Europe are facing similar challenges and benefit from knowledge sharing. This partnership will improve cooperation and facilitate the exchange of best practices on issues of common concern. The CRTC looks forward to working with BEREC’s knowledgeable staff and our European counterparts.”

Ian Scott, CRTC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer

Quick facts

Possible activities under this arrangement include roundtable discussions and the exchange of working papers.

Based in Riga, Latvia, BEREC is the European Union’s telecommunications regulatory agency.

