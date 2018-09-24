Rocker Bryan Adams calls for changes to Canada’s copyright laws to help artists by Terry Pedwell

Source: Niagara Falls Review

Eighteen Till I Die? How about waiting until 25 years after you die?

That's how long it takes under Canada's copyright laws for artists to regain the rights to the material they produce, internationally renowned Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams told a House of Commons committee Tuesday.

"So if you write a script or you write a book or you write a song, and you assign your copyright to a company, you have to wait 25 years after you die to get it back," Adams told the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage.

"That needs to change."

Adams, known for musical hits such as "18 Till I Die" and "Summer of '69," but also for his celebrity photographic works, said he likely would not benefit from a change in law since he owns copyrights to most of his Canadian work and other music produced in the United States.

But budding young artists certainly would benefit through better control of what they create, he said.

Section 14(1) of the Copyright Act states that authors and composers who transfer or assign the copyrights of their work by contract must wait until 25 years after death to get them back.

That compares with the United States, where changes enacted in 1976 stipulate that copyright can revert back to an artist, upon request, 35 years after those rights are assigned to someone else.

Adams proposed changing a single word in Canada's Copyright Act, from 25 years after "death" to 25 years after "assignment."

"I just think it's fair," Adams said, noting that it took several years for him to realize Canada's copyright stipulations after he signed his first record deal — for a dollar.

© Niagara Falls Review