Protecting Canadian culture a surprise sticking point at NAFTA talks by Tonda Maccharles

OTTAWA—Ever since the ink dried on the original 1988 Canada-U.S. free trade agreement, Canada’s cultural industries — publishing, broadcasting and film production — have been protected.

Canada insisted on it then.

Canada insisted on it again in 1994 when the continental free trade agreement was broadened to include Mexico.

Ottawa also insisted on cultural protections in the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement and in the Canada-EU free trade agreement.

And Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’ll insist on it now, threatening to “walk away” from a deal if Canadian cultural protections are eroded in a new NAFTA.

He told an Edmonton radio station Wednesday that protecting Canadian “sovereignty” and Canadian “identity” is one of his “red lines.”

In fact, since the start of NAFTA talks in August 2017, Trudeau’s government set out three “no-go” zones: Canada’s quota system that controls dairy, poultry and egg production, a dispute settlement system to resolve complaints about unfair anti-dumping and counter-vailing duties, and the so-called “cultural exemption.”

“We can’t imagine a situation in which an American TV company or network could come up and buy radio stations or buy CTV, for example,” Trudeau said Wednesday in an interview with CHED. “That would not be good for Canada, it would not be good for our identity, it would not be good for our sovereignty. So ensuring that we continue to control our news, our broadcasts, our airwaves and our media is really — keeping it in Canada and independent — is something that’s really important to us.”

