Apple preparing News app for Canadian launch: report by Sameer Chhabra

Cupertino computing giant Apple is reportedly preparing its News iOS app for a Canadian launch, according to a report from the Logic.

According to a journalist who was allegedly approached by an Apple headhunter, Apple is currently in the process of recruiting editorial staff who will be responsible for curating Canadian-centric stories and content.

The Logic reported that “no firm launch date was discussed,” but that Apple is interested in launching the News app in Canada within the next year.

The News app first launched exclusively in the U.S. with the debut of iOS 9 in September 2016. The app was available for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch users.

Apple device-owners in the U.K. and Australia were later able to access the News app when Apple rolled out iOS 9.1 in October 2015.

As of macOS 10.14, Mac users in the U.S., U.K. and Australia also have access to Apple’s news aggregation platform.

Apple recently bought the Texture magazine app from Next Issue Media, a group comprised of Conde Nast, Hearst Magazines, Meredith Corporation, News Corp, Time Inc. and Rogers Media.

The Cupertino computing giant later shuttered the Texture Windows app on June 30th, 2018. Apple’s chief mobile competitor Google recently launched a completely redesigned News app for both Android and iOS.

