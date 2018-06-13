Fiscal Fairness in a Digital World: Quebec Kept its Promise

Source: The Coalition for Culture and Media

Montreal, June 13th, 2018 – The Coalition for Culture and Media is very pleased by the adoption of the Draft Bill 150 by the Quebec National Assembly yesterday. In virtue of the latter, the providers of intangible goods and online services – as Netflix and Spotify – will be required, as of January 1st, 2019, to collect QST on sales made in Quebec, and even if they are established outside of our borders.

“We must applaud the fact that all parties have accepted to collaborate to a swift adoption of this important and much anticipated Bill. The cultural and media community has been wishing the establishment of these measures on taxation for several months now for economic reasons, of course, but also considers that the strong political signal sent by the parliamentarians in favor of the restoration of a fiscal fairness among all the digital players is very encouraging. We hope that Ottawa will seize this opportunity and take this first step so that eventually all governments in the country could collect the taxes on all the goods sold via electronic commerce” said the coalition spokesperson.

The coalition, who has made fiscal and regulatory fairness one of its priorities, is asking the government to reallocate a share of the collected funds starting January 1st, 2019 to culture and media.

About the Coalition for Culture and Media

The coalition is a cluster of organizations active in the cultural and media sector which represents hundreds of thousands of people, in Quebec and elsewhere in Canada. In its Declaration for the sustainability and the vitality of the national culture and media in the digital era, published in September 2017, the coalition requests the governments to restore fiscal and regulatory fairness, a continuation of governmental interventions as well as the implementation of efficient measures to support national culture and media. The declaration can be accessed via the website coalitionculturemedia.ca

Coalition Member organizations that can be contacted on this topic:

Alliance des producteurs francophones du Canada (APFC)

Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists Performers’ Rights Society (ACTRA PRS)

Alliance Québec Animation (AQA)

Alliance québécoise des techniciens et techniciennes de l’image et du son (AQTIS) ARTISTI Association acadienne des artistes professionnel.le.s du Nouveau-Brunswick (AAANB)

Association des professionnels de l’édition musicale (APEM) Association des propriétaires de cinémas du Québec (APCQ) Association des réalisateurs et réalisatrices du Québec (ARRQ)

Association nationale des éditeurs de livres (ANEL) Association québécoise de la production médiatique (AQPM) Association québécoise de l’industrie du disque, du spectacle et de la vidéo (ADISQ) Association québécoise des cinémas d’art et d’essai (AQCAE) Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA) Canadian union of public employees (CUPE) and its communications sector (CPSC) Conseil québécois des arts médiatiques (CQAM) Copibec Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) Documentary Organization of Canada and its Québec Chapter Fédération culturelle canadienne-française (FCCF) Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ) Fédération nationale des communications (FNC-CSN)

Friends of Canadian Broadcasting Front des réalisateurs indépendants du Canada (FRIC) Forum for Research and Policy in Communications (FRPC) Guilde des musiciens et musiciennes du Québec (GMMQ) L’Observatoire du documentaire Michèle Rioux, directrice du Centre d’études sur l’intégration et la mondialisation (CEIM) Observatoire des réseaux et interconnexions de la société numérique (ORISON) - UQAM On Screen Manitoba Québec Cinéma Quebec English-language Production Council (QEPC) Regroupement des artisans de la musique (RAM) SOCAN Société civile des auteurs multimédia (SCAM)

Société de gestion collective des droits des producteurs de phonogrammes et de vidéogrammes du Québec (SOPROQ) Société des auteurs de radio, télévision et cinéma (SARTEC) Société des auteurs et compositeurs dramatiques (SACD)

Société du droit de reproduction des auteurs compositeurs et éditeurs au Canada (SODRAC) Internet Society Québec (ISOC – Québec) Société professionnelle des auteurs et compositeurs du Québec (SPACQ) Syndicat des employées et employés professionnels-les et de bureau (SEPB) Table de concertation de l’industrie du cinéma et de la télévision de la Capitale-Nationale Unifor Union des artistes (UDA)

Union des écrivaines et des écrivains québécois (UNEQ)

