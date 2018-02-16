AT&T looking at Trump influence on Time-Warner merger decision; seeks antitrust chief as witness by Gaspard Sebag & David McLaughlin

The head of the Justice Department’s antitrust division, who is suing to block AT&T Inc.’s proposed takeover of Time Warner Inc., said he didn’t discuss the proposed merger with President Donald Trump, whose criticism of the entertainment company’s CNN has sparked speculation that he influenced the decision to seek to block the deal.

U.S. antitrust chief Makan Delrahim commented on the case to reporters after speaking at a conference in Paris Friday. He denied further comments, citing the litigation.

AT&T is seeking to put Delrahim on its witness list for the trial, which is scheduled for March 19, and is also looking for evidence of communications between the Justice Department and the White House about the lawsuit.

