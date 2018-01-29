Lobby wrap: Media union expands team lobbying for federal help for print media by Beatrice Britneff

Source: iPolitics

The 44 new registrations posted to the federal lobby registry last week show the Fédération nationale des communications is beefing up its team of consultants who are pushing for government support for Canada’s ailing print media outlets.

The union — which represents thousands of media workers in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick — recently added François St-Gelais of Tact Intelligence-conseil to “work with public office holders to advocate for the development of support measures designed to help print media transition their business models and address the challenges posed by technological change,” according to the registration submitted in French.

St-Gelais is the fourth consultant the union has registered right now to lobby on their behalf. Three of them, including St-Gelais, are registered to lobby officials in Canadian Heritage, Finance, and Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions — as well as members of Parliament and senators. Meanwhile, Mylène Dupéré is only registered to lobby the Senate.

The newest registration became active about two weeks before union representatives met with Canadian Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly, during which the minister reportedly confirmed the Liberal government intends to include new support for print media in the 2018 federal budget.

After news broke Friday about the development, Joly repeated on Twitter a statement she made last fall, confirming Ottawa “will not bail out models that are no longer viable” and that her department is reviewing the Canada Periodical Fund.

"Journalism is critical to a healthy democracy. We have always supported local journalism and will continue to do so. We have been clear: we will not bail out models that are no longer viable. #cdnpoli"

"We are currently reviewing the Canada Periodical Fund to make sure it can support magazines and local papers to innovate, adapt and transition to digital."

