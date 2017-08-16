CBC ANNOUNCES FALL 2017 BROADCAST PREMIERE DATES FOR NEW AND RETURNING TELEVISION SERIES

Source: CBC/Radio-Canada

ALIAS GRACE , THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW and FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES headline CBC’s fall lineup of new original series

Returning series include the #1 Canadian drama and comedy in the country MURDOCH MYSTERIES and KIM’S CONVENIENCE

THE NATIONAL launches new format with new hosts Adrienne Arsenault, Rosemary Barton, Andrew Chang and Ian Hanomansing on November 6

CBC’s award-winning documentary programming moves to Sunday nights on September 24 with new seasons of THE NATURE OF THINGS and CBC DOCS POV (formerly FIRSTHAND) airing after audience favourite HEARTLAND

CBC’S hit Tuesday night comedy lineup returns September 26 with new seasons of RICK MERCER REPORT, THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES, KIM’S CONVENIENCE and MR. D

Arlene Dickinson returns to DRAGONS’ DEN on a new night – Thursdays – starting September 28

Jane Campion’s acclaimed TOP OF THE LAKE: CHINA GIRL premieres October 25

CBC, Canada’s public broadcaster and the number-one media brand in Canada,* today announced broadcast premiere dates for its fall 2017 television season, featuring a uniquely Canadian lineup of new and returning series including Canada’s most-watched homegrown drama and comedy series, MURDOCH MYSTERIES and KIM’S CONVENIENCE.**

New original series launching on CBC this fall include the highly anticipated miniseries ALIAS GRACE (6x60) premiering Mon.Sept. 25, written and produced by Sarah Polley, directed by Mary Harron and starring Sarah Gadon, based on the novel by Margaret Atwood; THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW (8x60), the homemade version of the popular British competition bringing together 10 amateur bakers from across Canada hosted by Dan Levy and Julia Chan, premiering Wed. Nov. 1; FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES (11x60) from the producers of Murdoch Mysteries, following Toronto’s only female private detective in the 1920s, premiering Mon. Nov. 6; and THE STATS OF LIFE (4x30); a factual series that humanizes a range of population statistics to reveal the surprising truths about how Canadians live today, premiering Fri. Nov. 24.

CBC will also offer the exclusive Canadian broadcast of Jane Campion’s acclaimed drama TOP OF THE LAKE: CHINA GIRL (7x60) premiering on Wed. Oct. 25, starring Elizabeth Moss and Nicole Kidman. The BAFTA-nominated British series THE DURRELLS (6x60) will also premiere on Wed. Sept. 13.

Returning drama, comedy, factual and arts series include CORONATION STREET (Sept. 18), with six new episodes per week this fall including back-to-back episodes on Mondays; DRAGONS’ DEN (Sept. 28), featuring Arlene Dickinson’s return to the Den as the sixth Dragon; arts series EXHIBITIONISTS (Sept. 22); weekday daytime series THE GOODS (Sept. 18); HEARTLAND (Sept. 24 ); Emmy-nominated political arts series INTERRUPT THIS PROGRAM (Oct. 13); KIM’S CONVENIENCE (Sept. 26); MR. D (Sept. 26); MURDOCH MYSTERIES (Sept. 25); RICK MERCER REPORT (Sept. 26); and THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES (Sept. 26).

On Mon. Nov. 6, flagship news program THE NATIONAL launches with a new format hosted by Adrienne Arsenault, Rosemary Barton, Andrew Chang and Ian Hanomansing. CBC News’ investigative series MARKETPLACE , THE FIFTH ESTATE and THE INVESTIGATORS WITH DIANA SWAIN also return with new seasons on Fri. Sept. 15.

CBC’s award-winning documentary programming moves to Sundays starting Sept. 24 including David Suzuki’s THE NATURE OF THINGS , which will launch its new season with THE WILD CANADIAN YEAR (5x60), showcasing Canada’s extraordinary wildlife; and CBC DOCS POV (formerly FIRSTHAND ), which launches with Bee Nation, a charming documentary following students as they prepare for the first-ever First Nations Provincial Spelling Bee in Canada.

Also this fall, CBC SPORTS will provide compelling coverage and storytelling leading up to the OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES PYEONGCHANG 2018 and connect Canadians with high-performance athletes each weekend with ROAD TO THE OLYMPIC GAMES , which launches its fall season on Sat. Oct. 21 with coverage of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating from Moscow, Russia.

CBC’s fall 2017 broadcast premiere dates and times are as follows -

All series will also be available to stream on the CBC TV app and at cbc.ca/watch

(all times local with the exception of Newfoundland, please add half an hour to all times)

MONDAYS

2 p.m. The Goods Season 2 premieres Sept. 18 (Mon - Fri)

7 p.m. Coronation Street Fall premiere Sept. 18 (back-to-back episodes on Mondays)

7:30 p.m. Coronation Street (Mon- Fri)

8 p.m. Murdoch Mysteries Season 11 premieres Sept. 25

9 p.m. Alias Grace Miniseries premieres Sept. 25 / Frankie Drake Mysteries New series premieres Nov. 6

10 p.m. The National New format launches Nov. 6

TUESDAYS

8 p.m. Rick Mercer Report Season 15 premieres Sept. 26

8:30 p.m. This Hour Has 22 Minutes Season 25 premieres Sept. 26

9 p.m. Kim’s Convenience Season 2 premieres Sept. 26

9:30 p.m. Mr. D Season 7 premieres Sept. 26

WEDNESDAYS

8 p.m. The Great British Baking Show Season 7 premieres Aug. 23 / The Great Canadian Baking Show New series premieres Nov. 1

9 p.m. The Durrells New series premieres Sept. 13 /Top of the Lake: China Girl New series premieres Oct. 25

THURSDAYS

8 p.m. Dragons’ Den *NEW NIGHT* Season 12 premieres Sept. 28 with a two-hour special

FRIDAYS

8 p.m. Marketplace Season 45 premieres Sept.15

8:30 p.m. The Investigators with Diana Swain New season premieres Sept. 15 / Interrupt This Program Season 3 premieres Oct.13 /The Stats of Life New series premieres Nov.24

9 p.m. The Fifth Estate Season 43 premieres Sept.15

12:30 a.m. Exhibitionists Season 3 premieres Sept.22

SATURDAYS

Daytime Road to the Olympic Games Fall season premieres Oct 21 at 4 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Hockey Night in Canada

SUNDAYS

Daytime Road to the Olympic Games

3:30 p.m. Exhibitionists

5 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney

7 p.m Heartland Season 11 premieres Sept.24

8 p.m. The Nature of Things *NEW NIGHT* Season 57 premieres Sept. 24

9 p.m. CBC Docs POV *NEW NAME, NEW NIGHT* Season 4 premieres Sept. 24

