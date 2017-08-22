Rogers TV in Mississauga and Brampton going dark for good next month by Louie Rosella

Source: Brampton Guardian

Station was set to go off the air Aug. 31, but date has been extended to Sept. 26

It will be a dark day for Rogers TV in Peel come Sept. 26.

That’s the day that the local Cable 10 station will officially go off the air — a harsh reality that has saddened many in the region, including longtime Rogers TV station manager Jake Dheer.

The deep-rooted community activist and former Mississauga Citizen of the Year prefers to reflect on the good times, as well as the impact the local station headquartered on Wolfedale Road had on Peel.



“We made every effort to keep our citizens informed and entertained through in-depth and engaging local programming we produced,” he said. “It was a station that saw many great broadcasters move on to the big leagues and media-interested students get hands-on experience to see if this is the industry they would like to make a career in. We were heavily engaged in the community through many media partnerships, creating awareness of numerous causes and organizations, and I’m extremely proud of the work we did here.”

Dheer said while he is disappointed with the closure, he understands it’s part of the digital evolution.

“Being in the media industry, I know the landscape is changing rapidly, with consumers in the GTA having a diverse range of content available to them on a wide range of platforms,” he said. “We’re now reallocating these funds and resources to better serve audiences that need local news service the most.”

While the station in Mississauga might be closing, Rogers will continue to operate 35 Rogers TV stations in small and medium-sized communities across Ontario and the Atlantic region, providing what Dheer calls “a distinct and unique voice for local voices and locally reflective programming in communities currently underserved by conventional television.”

Dheer, who has been with Rogers for 20 years, will now serve as a senior manager with Rogers-owned OMNI Television.

He called his time at Rogers TV “one of the best in my life.”

“I was blessed to work with an incredibly wonderful team who shared the vision that local matters, and together, we did many great things,” he said.

