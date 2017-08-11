SOCAN welcomes the undertaking of consultations on the reform of the Copyright Board of Canada

Source: SOCAN

SOCAN welcomes the announcement by the Government of Canada concerning the undertaking of consultations on the reform of the Copyright Board of Canada made by Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, whose goal is to provide the organization with the means to improve its decision-making process. This working document illustrates the importance of this institution for the government in light of the impact its decisions have on thousands of writers, composers and music publishers across the country.

“We fully agree with the need to improve the Copyright Board’s efficiency and transparency. We believe that this undertaking will benefit all of its stakeholders,” said SOCAN’s CEO, Eric Baptiste.

“Some of the government’s proposals seem interesting and will be examined in order to improve the system and allow the Copyright Board to reach its decisions in a more timely manner,” added Gilles Daigle, SOCAN’s General Counsel and Head of Legal Services.

SOCAN also welcomes the government’s intention to fill the vacant positions at the Copyright Board, which will also contribute to make the organization even more efficient.

