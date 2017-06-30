Globe says Corus, Bell appeal CRTC's Cancon funding cut

Source: Stockwatch

The Globe and Mail reports in its Friday edition that a coalition of creative groups is pleading with the federal government to intervene in a ruling by the CRTC that they say will cut funding for Canadian-made television programming. The Globe's Christine Dobby writes that in two separate appeals to the federal cabinet launched this week, the feds heard from groups representing writers, producers, directors and actors about a decision in May by the CRTC. The cabinet appeals come as Heritage Minister Melanie Joly is in the midst of a major review of cultural policy, one that is expected to grapple with what role the government will play in supporting the faltering news industry as well as the creation of Canadian content. The main point of contention in the two appeals is the CRTC's move to cut the percentage of revenue that broadcasters Corus Entertainment and Bell Media must contribute to "programs of national interest," known as PNI, which includes drama, comedy, documentaries and children's shows. Previously, Corus and Bell were required to spend 9 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively, of their broadcast revenues on PNI. The CRTC ruling reduced all broadcasters to 5 per cent.

