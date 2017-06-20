The Minister of Canadian Heritage Announces the Creation of an Independent Committee to Recommend Qualified Candidates for the CBC/Radio-Canada Board of Directors

Source: Canadian Heritage News Release

GATINEAU - The Government of Canada is committed to open and transparent processes for selecting appointees, to help strengthen trust in Canada’s democracy and ensure the integrity of its public institutions. Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced the creation of an advisory committee for appointments to the CBC/Radio-Canada Board of Directors.

This independent advisory committee will have a mandate to lead the selection process for the CBC/Radio-Canada Board of Directors. It will present its recommendations for qualified candidates to the Minister.

This independent, non-partisan committee is made up of experts in broadcasting and digital technology, and representatives of cultural sectors from across Canada. Indigenous Peoples, official-language communities and youth are also represented.

The committee will be chaired by Tom Clark from Ontario. Mr. Clark has worked in Canadian television news for the past 45 years.

The following people are also appointed to the committee:

Prem Gill (British Columbia) started her career in the television and broadcasting industry. She has more than 20 years’ experience in digital media, content creation and entertainment.

Carolyn Warren (Alberta) is a leader in the Canadian cultural sector and has experience with art and broadcasting institutions.

Janelle Wookey (Manitoba), is a Francophone Métis woman from the Prairies and an award-winning artist who works as an independent director and producer in Winnipeg.

Colm Feore, O.C. (Ontario) is a well-known theatre, film and television actor.

Marc Beaudet (Quebec) is a pioneer in the digital content industry in Quebec. He is president and CEO of Turbulent, a company that develops broadcasting platforms.

Monique Savoie (Quebec) is a digital visionary. In 1996, she created the Société des arts technologiques, a creative Montréal space dedicated to technological development.

Alanis Obomsawin, O.C., G.O.Q., C.A.L.Q. (Quebec) is a member of the Abenaki Nation and one of the most distinguished documentary filmmakers in Canada. For more than 40 years, she has been producing films at the National Film Board of Canada that tell about the lives and concerns of First Nations and deal with issues that are important to everyone.

Éric Larocque (New Brunswick) is active in projects related to Acadia and to his community, particularly those that deal with youth. He is director of the organizing committee for the 2021 Games of La Francophonie.

The advisory committee will provide the Minister with the names of qualified candidates for each vacant position, as well as supplementary qualified candidates to create a pool to fill posts in the future.

As the digital shift brings many changes in its wake, the public broadcaster continues to play a crucial role in providing us with information and entertainment, as well as helping guide the next generation. As a Crown corporation in the Canadian Heritage portfolio, CBC/Radio‑Canada is an organization that is independent from the government and responsible for its own day-to-day activities.

Quotes

“Our government firmly believes in the importance of our national public broadcaster, CBC/Radio‑Canada. I am pleased to establish this independent advisory committee composed of experts in broadcasting, digital technology and culture, who reflect Canada’s diversity. This new committee will recommend qualified candidates for a selection process that is open, transparent and based on merit.”

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

