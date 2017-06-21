Current Opportunity: Directors, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation

Source: Government of Canada

We know that our country is stronger — and our government more effective — when decision-makers reflect Canada’s diversity. Moving forward, the Government of Canada will use an appointment process that is transparent and merit-based, strives for gender parity, and ensures that Indigenous Canadians and minority groups are properly represented in positions of leadership. We will continue to search for Canadians who reflect the values that we all embrace: inclusion, honesty, fiscal prudence, and generosity of spirit. Together, we will build a government as diverse as Canada.

The overarching goal of the Minister of Canadian Heritage is to implement the government’s plan to strengthen our cultural and creative industries.

The Government of Canada is currently seeking applications from diverse and talented Canadians from across the country who are interested in the following positions:

Directors (part-time positions)

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC/Radio-Canada) is Canada’s national public broadcaster and one of its largest cultural institutions. The mandate of CBC/Radio Canada is to inform, enlighten and entertain; to contribute to the development of a shared national consciousness and identity; to reflect the regional and cultural diversity of Canada; to offer local, national and international information and analysis from a Canadian point of view; and to contribute to the development of Canadian talent and culture. To achieve its mandate, the CBC/Radio Canada produces, procures, and distributes Canadian programming in English, French and eight Aboriginal languages and broadcasts a selection of programs around the world.

CBC/Radio-Canada is transforming the way it engages with Canadians in a rapidly changing environment by making the public broadcaster more local, more digital, and more ambitious in its Canadian programming. CBC/Radio-Canada will double its digital reach by 2020 so that 18 million Canadians, one out of two, will be using its digital services each month. This goal will be achieved, in part, through a digital-first approach to the delivery of local news and information.

The Board has the overall stewardship of the Corporation and is expected to provide strategic guidance to management and to oversee the activities of the Corporation. It has a duty to act in the best interests of Canadians and of the Corporation, and to exercise care and due diligence. The Board is also responsible for evaluating the performance of the Chief Executive Officer on an annual basis.

Official Languages and Diversity

The Government of Canada will consider bilingual proficiency and diversity in assessing candidates for these positions. You are therefore encouraged to include in your online profile your ability to speak and understand your second official language. Preference may be given to candidates who are members of one or more of the following groups: women, Indigenous Canadians, persons with disabilities, and members of visible minorities.

To be considered for one of these positions, please provide examples from your career that clearly demonstrate how you meet the following requirements in your application:

Education and Experience

A degree from a recognized university in a relevant field of study or an acceptable combination of equivalent education, job-related training and/or experience;

A degree in finance, accounting, law or public administration would be considered an asset;

Experience serving on, or working with, a Board of Directors of a public and/or private corporation;

Experience at the executive or senior management level within the private or public sector (preferably in a large organization) or in dealing with senior-level subject-matter experts would be considered an asset;

Demonstrated experience as an exceptional communicator, capable of inspiring staff or stakeholders;

Experience in the development of strategies, objectives, corporate plans, and best business practices; and

Experience in one or more of the following areas: the cultural sector, the field of broadcasting, journalism, media or production, information technology or multimedia, including digital innovation; communications or marketing; government affairs or public affairs; human resources or labour relations; accounting, financial management or financial risk; or real estate and project management or in legal practice.



If you are selected for an interview, the following criteria will be assessed:

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Knowledge of the mandate and activities of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC/Radio-Canada) as well as the legislative framework within which it operates;

Knowledge of the roles and responsibilities of the Chairperson, the Board and the Chief Executive Officer;

Financial literacy and knowledge of sound corporate governance principles, strategic planning, monitoring and evaluation of performance;

Understanding of trends in digital technology and the evolution in the consumption of information and entertainment by diverse audiences; the public policy environment and objectives for public media organizations internationally; and how these relate to and impact the CBC/Radio-Canada;

Knowledge of the media environment and the emerging trends in broadcasting, as well as the challenges linked to increasing competition and technological changes within the industry would be considered an asset;

Superior communication skills, both written and oral;

Ability to engage in discussions and debate among Board members in a respectful, meaningful and constructive manner;

Ability to clearly communicate a forward-looking vision to a variety of stakeholders;

Ability to develop and maintain strong and effective relationships with other Board members and the Corporation’s management;

Ability to influence the opinions and ideas of others, build consensus and gain approval for plans, programs and recommended courses of action; and

Ability to analyse complex issues, recognize and address emerging trends, to seize opportunities, and to advance ideas and innovation.

Language Requirements

Proficiency in both official languages would be preferred.

If you move on to the next stage of the selection process, we will contact your references to verify how you have demonstrated the Experience requirements and the following Personal Attributes in your current and recently held positions:

High ethical standards and integrity

Tact and diplomacy

Sound judgment

Superior interpersonal skills

Strategic thinker

Collegiality

Eligibility Factors and Conditions of Employment

In your application, it will be important that you confirm you meet the following requirements:

A person is not eligible to be appointed or to continue as a director if the person is not a Canadian citizen who is ordinarily resident in Canada or if, directly or indirectly, as owner, shareholder, director, officer, partner or otherwise, the person: is engaged in the operation of a broadcasting undertaking; has any pecuniary or proprietary interest in a broadcasting undertaking; or is principally engaged in the production or distribution of program material that is primarily intended for use by a broadcasting undertaking (statutory).

The Board of Directors meets at least six times per year in person and at least twice per year by telephone or videoconference. Meetings are held alternatively in Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto, as well once annually elsewhere in Canada in conjunction with the Annual Public Meeting.

Additional meetings by telephone or video conference may also be held during the year.

If you are appointed to one of these positions:

You must comply with the Ethical and Political Activity Guidelines for Public Office Holders throughout your appointment, as a term and condition of employment. The guidelines are available on the Governor in Council Appointments website under Forms and reference material.

You will be subject to the Conflict of Interest Act. For more information, please visit the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner’s website.

