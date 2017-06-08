Here's My Canada: Make a short video about the country and enter to win up to $10,000

Source: Straight.com

The 150th anniversary of Canadian Confederation is being marked by celebrations across the country. But according to Bronwyn Graves, a program manager at Historica Canada, it's also a time to think about the path that Canada has taken and where it might go over the next 150 years.

"There is room for somber reflection," Graves said.

Historica Canada runs several programs, but is best known to Canadians for its Heritage Minutes, 60-second short films depicting significant people or events in the nation's history.

To mark the country's sesquicentennial, Historica Canada has launched the Here's My Canada contest, inviting Canadians of all ages to submit 30-second videos sharing what the country means to them.

Participants can download an app onto their smartphone or tablet and use its features to film, edit, and add music to their entries. The video below shows one of the more creative submissions.

It's also possible to submit videos directly through the heresmycanada.ca website.

"It's turning the camera over to the Canadian people so that we can hear back the reflections of Canadians, young and old," Graves said.

There have already been more than 6,000 videos submitted, ranging from thought-provoking observations and videos about the land, to lighter observations about sports and even poutine.

"If I were to generalize, I think the most frequent response we get is pride in Canada's multiculturalism," Graves said. "So many Canadians view that as a defining value and such an incredible source of pride."

There are also videos about Canada's Indigenous heritage, including My Canada: My Roots, which is among the most popular on the website.

Prizes will be awarded by different age groups. The junior category includes children from 6 to 10 years old; the intermediate prizes will be awarded to those from 11 to 13; senior prizes go to teenagers between 14 and 18; and the Bank of Montreal adult prizes will be awarded to those 19 and over.

Those under the age of 18 could win gift certificates valued up to $5,000 from their choice of Cineplex, Indigo, Best Buy, Air Canada, or Via Rail. Adults are eligible for up to $10,000.

The contest has energized young people, in particular.

Graves recalled being at the recent commemoration of the Battle of Vimy Ridge when a teenager told her that "Canada means a home for everyone who needs one".

"I found that was very touching," she added.

There are also videos from famous Canadians, including former senator Romeo Dallaire, members of the Ottawa indie rock band Hollerado, filmmaker Deepa Mehta, author Emma Donoghue, and CFL wide receiver Scott Macdonell.

Dallaire's video focused on the unique role that Canada can play in promoting equality around the world.

"Canada means to me an influence to opportunity to influence humanity and in so doing, advance the ability of justice and human rights—and ultimately for all human beings—to be treated equally," Dallaire said. "Canada is the leader in that campaign.”

Dalhousie University scholar Dr. Afua Cooper, on the other hand, emphasized how Canada 150 can lead to greater awareness of human rights at home.

Here's My Canada is a Canada 150 signature project funded by the federal government and the Bank of Montreal.

“The 150th anniversary of Confederation marks an important milestone in our country,” Minister of Canadian Heritage Mélanie Joly said. “The government of Canada encourages all of us to dream about what the years ahead have in store and to contribute to our country’s growth, so we can leave a lasting legacy for future generations.”

