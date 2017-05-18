Hot takes, cold sweats and 'cultural appropriation' by Paul Adams

The fallout from a heated debate about race and art can be a learning moment for the media.

One of the most important forms of modern journalism is the ‘hot take’ — something worth remembering as we consider the fates of some senior Canadian editors tumbling out of the sky this week.

While the term usually refers to an attention-grabbing but shallow piece written on deadline about a news event, I think we can look at it in a more neutral way.

Just thirty years ago, most Canadians read a newspaper or watched a newscast every day; if they were truly engaged, they did both. Today, we are awash in information that we may struggle to understand.

When I got off a flight from Winnipeg to Ottawa on Wednesday night, it took me an hour with the TV on and the iPad open just to grasp the lineaments of what had happened in Washington since I had returned the rental car.

The hot take, then, is a way of cutting through the jungle to a place of clearer meaning. And it can be good or bad.

The essential feature of the hot take is that it is expressed in a tone of almost terrifying self-confidence. It often can be contrarian, but not necessarily so. It often comes swiftly after an event, sometimes in the midst of it. It’s supposed to give us a quick, secure handle on something new and complex in the world.

At its most obvious, it happens on Twitter, where Harvard professors and opinionated teenagers jostle for attention with journalists who may be in their first year of service or their 40th.

And it happens also on cable TV, where experts and spin-doctors are expected to respond in real time — where the sense of precarious danger in their takes may be heightened because the president of the United States could well contradict a surrogate’s talking point before she/he is finished making it.

Whoever you are, the hot take builds your brand, as we say in Newspeak — attracting clicks and propelling conversation.

At its best, the hot take produces what Henri Cartier-Bresson called, in a different context, “the decisive moment.”

With no time to think about it, the lawyer and journalist Jeffrey Toobin reacted instantly to James Comey’s firing on CNN the other day by calling it a “grotesque abuse of power … This is the kind of thing that happens in non-democracies.”

Those were the words of someone who had spent a lifetime thinking about the relationship of the justice system to the executive, and who could quote the date of Nixon’s Saturday Night Massacre from memory.

A few weeks earlier, my friend Paul Wells delivered a mini-masterpiece of instant commentary on Kevin O’Leary’s decision to withdraw from the Conservative party leadership race. “What were you thinking?” he asked Conservatives, before listing all the reasons O’Leary’s candidacy was implausible from the start.

Why did these hot takes work where others failed? They worked because they came from a place of deep, deep knowledge.

The challenge of the hot take is that it requires a willingness to reach a definitive judgment before having heard all the facts or multiple viewpoints.

And so, my children, I come to the topic of “cultural appropriation” — which turns out to mean very different things to different people.

Hal Niedzviecki’s hot take was an editorial in Write magazine in which he said he did not believe in cultural appropriation. It was, in the context of an issue devoted to Indigenous writers, clearly intended to be an arresting view that would generate controversy and even clarity. In an apparent attempt at humour, he called for the establishment of an “appropriation prize” for writers creating characters from backgrounds very different from their own.

But if we leave aside the narrow academic and literary understandings of the term, there are at least two other views of cultural appropriation abroad in the world.

The first is what I will call a ‘populist-journalistic’ understanding that derives from stories of excess on American college campuses: banning General Tso’s chicken from the cafeteria or sombreros from Halloween parties.

In this context, the reaction of some journalists to Niedzviecki’s resignation was one of puffed-up shock and horror. Why, without cultural appropriation, there would never have been an Elvis Presley or that delicious Macanese cuisine! How could Melville have written about the whale?

Ken Whyte, the former editor of the National Post and Maclean’s, subsequently tweeted that he was kicking in money for an appropriation prize. A whole bunch of senior editors from Maclean’s, the Post and, most shockingly, Steve Ladurantaye of the CBC joined in on the fun.

The least you can say about this is that it was a bunch of powerful people in the journalistic community punching downward.

It turns out a lot of Indigenous people have different thoughts when they hear the term ‘cultural appropriation’. The legal suppression of their languages and religious customs spring to mind. Oh, and residential schools — where children were literally torn from the arms of their parents and sent away for re-education in someone else’s culture.

And they worry, too, that — just when we have reached a moment when the general public is interested in Indigenous artistic expression — non-Indigenous artists may muscle in and occupy space that might otherwise be available to them. That’s a debate worth having.

Indigenous writers were being honoured, in a sense, by mainstream literary culture when a whole edition of Write magazine was devoted to them. And it was all spoiled by a cocky editor cleverly using a term without fully understanding its connotations.

To his credit, Niedzviecki has been eloquent in describing his mistake, telling CBC’s Anna Maria Tremonti that he had, metaphorically, invited people into his house and then insulted them, albeit unintentionally.

Some good has come of all this. We have heard the voices of a lot of great Indigenous journalists in the past few days. I found Jesse Wente among the most eloquent in expressing the pain this episode had evoked, in his debate on CBC with then Walrus-editor Jonathan Kay.

Kay, who had protested against the reaction to Niedzviecki’s editorial, subsequently resigned from his own editorial post — though he had never supported Whyte’s suggestion of an appropriation prize and wrote that his resignation was the result of an accumulation of things.

Many of the senior journalists who had tweeted their support for Whyte’s hot take have since apologized, or have at least qualified what they did.

Given that Steve Ladurantaye’s job was to revamp CBC’s flagship newscast for the post-Mansbridge era — one that presumably would include Indigenous voices — I think he was right to apologize and step aside Wednesday.

Ladurantaye, a former executive at Twitter, may not have fully made the cultural jump to a public broadcaster whose duty is to be more than just hot-takey.

Whyte, whose flippancy had so charged the debate to begin with, wrote a blogpost expanding on his point of view but defending his original tweet this way:

“Yes, it was glib and sophomoric. That’s Twitter.”

OK. I guess Whyte wants us to know that he is not just glib and sophomoric.

But I would say this incident served as a reminder of journalism’s first duty — which is not to speak, but to listen. I am going to try harder at that myself.

