Google Starts YouTube Channel Dedicated To Canadian Film by Dominik Bosnjak

Google Canada launched a special YouTube channel dedicated to promoting Canadian film. The launch of the channel marks the beginning of a new collaboration between Google Canada and the Canada Media Fund (CMF), the two organizations announced on Thursday. The partnership was started to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation, i.e. the date Canada was established through the 1867 Constitution Act. The new YouTube channel will be managed by BroadbandTV (BBTV) and host a broad range of popular Canadian movies and television series produced in the last two decades. The digitization process will be conducted by Deluxe Toronto while Google Canada and CMF will curate the contents of the channel.

The new initiative was partially funded by Telefilm Canada, a federal audiovisual company. Other partners supporting the project include L’Association québécoise de la production médiatique (AQPM) and the Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA), two associations of Canadian content creators. CMF is also planning to use the new YouTube channel as an opportunity to experiment with some new business models which it might utilize in the future while also promoting classic Canadian film. The catalog of hosted content will include movies and series produced since 1995. The content will range from children’s programming and documentary films to dramas and performing arts. Google Canada specifically thanked the Canadian media industry for making this initiative possible by agreeing to license a vast library of content it owns.

While the YouTube channel in question was started to promote Canadian culture and celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Federation, Google and its partners will likely keep it operational for the foreseeable future. The announcement of Google’s initiative comes shortly after the Mountain View-based tech giant voiced strong opposition to a proposed Canadian tax reform designed to save the country’s struggling media industry at the expense of foreign Internet companies like Google, Amazon, and Facebook. Google’s collaboration with the very media players the Canadian government is trying to save by increasing taxes on advertising through foreign firms may be interpreted as a message to Ottawa that there are ways to help the domestic industry without directly hurting Internet giants, but it remains to be seen whether that strategy will be effective.

