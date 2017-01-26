Local news service, tax changes urged to help restore Canada's media

Source: Cape Breton Post

A major new report is calling for drastic changes to help shore up Canada's news industry as it faces a massive decline in revenues and a growing "fake news" problem.

The 100-page Public Policy Forum report calls for a sales tax on foreign companies selling digital subscriptions in Canada and a federal "Future of Journalism and Democracy Fund" to help finance reliable news and information.

The dozen recommendations also include tax changes, a new "local" mandate for news agency The Canadian Press, providing free access to CBC news content and denying the public broadcaster the ability to sell digital ads.

Edward Greenspon, the report's author, says Canada's news industry is in deep crisis, brought on largely by a shift in advertising to digital media sites.

The veteran journalist says the recommendations are meant to ensure Canada's democracy is well served by a strong, independent and trustworthy news media.

Heritage Minister Melanie Joly ordered the study as part of an overall review of Canada's media landscape, in particular how it has shifted to the Internet. A Commons committee has also carried out its own study and is expected to report to Parliament by spring.

