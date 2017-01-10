Report: Trump Wants Review of Time Warner Deal by Donna Fuscaldo

Source: Investopedia

AT&T Inc.’s (T) proposed deal to buy Time Warner Inc. (TWX) appears to be in more peril after Fox Business Network reported President-elect Donald Trump has ordered his transition team to make the case as to why the deal should be blocked.

According to the report on FBN, which cited sources close to the transition team, Trump is attempting to make the case to prevent the deal from going through and is asking his advisers to review the deal with an eye toward coming up with concrete reasons why it should be blocked. The news channel noted three close advisers to Trump—chief strategist Steve Bannon, incoming chief of staff Reince Priebus and adviser Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media—are all against the deal. Bannon ran the alt-right website Breibart.com, while Newsmax.com is squarely in the conservative camp in terms of the tone and coverage of its reporting.

Against Media Concentration

FBN senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino speculated that Trump is against the deal because he thinks with AT&T and Time Warner combined there will be too much media concentration. It doesn't help that CNN is part of the deal. Trump has been critical of CNN, arguing that it was biased in its coverage during the election.

On the campaign trail, Trump said this of the deal: “As an example of the power structure I'm fighting, AT&T is buying Time Warner and thus CNN, a deal we will not approve in my administration because it's too much concentration of power in the hands of too few." Trump, who had railed against the media often, also said he would look into breaking up Comcast and NBCUniversal’s merger, which was inked backed in 2011.

Reports of Opposition Last Week

The new report out of FBN isn’t the first rumblings the Trump team will prevent the megamerger from going through. Last week, Bloomberg News reported that Trump is still opposed to the deal and told a friend in the past few weeks he thinks the merger is a bad deal. (See also: Report: Trump Still Against AT&T-Time Warner Deal.)

For AT&T’s part, as late as last week executives were expressing confidence the deal would pass regulatory scrutiny. After all Trump’s appointments to his transition team are supposed to be much friendlier to mergers and acquisitions with two of them supporting telecom deals in the past. The companies also have a way to avoid a Federal Communications Commission review, with both saying in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that Time Warner won't have to transfer any of its FCC licenses to AT&T, which means no need for a FCC review.

© Investopedia