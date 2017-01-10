Bell urging Trudeau to use executive power in Super Bowl ad dispute by Nick Ashbourne

Source: Yahoo! News

For 364 days of the year television commercials are considered a nuisance. On Super Bowl Sunday, they are highly-anticipated entertainment.

In Canada, Super Bowl ads have always been a sore spot as those residing north of the border have been unable to see the most – and arguably only – anticipated advertisements of the year due to simultaneous substitution laws. These laws ensure that the Canadian rights holders are able to run local ads to generate additional revenue.

Change is coming as the Canada Radio-television Telecommunications Commission has decided to loosen the regulations allowing Canadian viewers to watch American broadcasts complete with the advertisements they have been missing for years.

The CRTC sees this as a step forward for the consumer who will have the freedom to enjoy amusing offerings like last year’s “PuppyMonkeyBaby,” #AvosInSpace and “Friends.”

Not everyone is in favour of this ruling, however. According to a Bloomberg Technology source, Canadian rights holder Bell Media is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to use his executive power to rescind it.

A court battle is underway spearheaded by Bell, the NFL and a number of allies including Canadian actors and politicians as well as former Republican Party presidential nominee Marco Rubio.

The group is looking to prevent the devaluation of the Super Bowl rights in the Canadian market. The loss of simultaneous substitution could cost Bell $18 million according to an internal report they commissioned. Getting rid of the whole “simsub” system could cost Canadian broadcasters an estimated $250 million according to the same report.

For most Canadians, the CRTC’s decision represents progress and more freedom to get their preferred entertainment experience. For the countries broadcaster’s it could mean the end of an extremely lucrative revenue stream that helps keep original local programming afloat and create work for Canada’s actors and television industry professionals.

Trudeau has shown no interest in intervening in the dispute so far, and we’re probably a long way from a definitive conclusion on the matter. With the Super Bowl coming up in less than a month, the current CRTC ruling is almost certain to stand, so Canadians can look forward to watching American commercials this year.

© Yahoo! News