Advocates ask Ottawa to 'kill the Internet tax' as Liberals ponder new fees by Michael Lewis

The issue has been in renewed focus recently, as Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly launched a public consultation last April.

A petition calling on Ottawa to “kill the Internet tax” has garnered more than 26,000 signatures even before the ink is dry on a public consultation over Canadian programming in the digital age.

“Take these ineffective ideas off the table,” Internet freedom advocacy group Open Media says in its “Stop this Digital Tax on Everything” campaign, arguing that industry lobbyists are pushing for new taxes that would raise monthly bills and keep Canadians offline.

The consultation closed on Nov. 25 following social media and town hall gatherings that included an in-person session with the minister in Toronto over the summer.

Joly has been noncommittal on whether the government will extend consumption charges such as the GST to video and audio streaming, or whether it plans to institute a brand new tax on digital content and hardware.

“This is a broader question” than just taxes, Joly said in a recent interview with CTV News. “It's about the participation of digital platforms in the system. We’re looking at all scenarios right now and certainly we want to engage with the different digital platforms in a conversation on how they can support Canadian content.”

Joly did not respond to the Star’s request for comment. A spokesperson said the minister will likely introduce new policy initiatives within the first two months of 2017.

While Open Media is bracing for the imposition of new fees, unions and some cultural industry groups welcome the potential revenue as a means to buttress Canadian programming while traditional broadcasters grapple with unregulated Internet rivals and falling ad loads.

The minister says everything is on the table, but observers note that new taxes on the Internet would probably require an overhaul of related legislation, since the Canada Revenue Agency has ruled that so-called “over-the-top” content providers are not required to pay tax on revenue earned in Canada.

The agency has ruled that if a business has no physical presence, even if it sells goods and services in the country, it is deemed not to be “carrying on business” for the purposes of tax collection.

According to these rules, over-the-top (OTT) suppliers such as Netflix, which has no office in Canada, are not required to register with CRA, collect Canadian HST and GST, or pay income tax.

The Supreme Court in 2012 affirmed that Internet providers are not subject to the rules applied to broadcasters under the Broadcasting Act.

Joly, moreover, has rejected the so-called Netflix tax, a levy on OTT content providers that would direct a percentage of revenue from domestic broadcasting services to the Canadian Media Fund similar to the obligations the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunication Commission imposes on traditional cable and satellite distributors.

But the minister in past statements has lent credence to the notion of some sort of equivalency between new and old media, at least in terms of their use of scarce and government-controlled airwave spectrum.

And in light of the open nature of the digital content consultations — and moves by jurisdictions including the EU to apply value added taxes to telecom, broadcasting and electronic services, Open Media and other groups believe more consumer burdens are on the horizon.

“They want this Internet tax to pay for Canadian content. But by driving up already high Internet costs, it will deepen the digital divide,” Open Media says on its website. “This is not what the government promised us.”

Proponents of digital content taxation, including the Ontario government, however, argue that the current environment unfairly disadvantages conventional media companies such as Bell Media, Vidéotron and Corus in the discretionary pay and specialty TV market.

“Broadcasting is broadcasting, and the CRTC has a duty to regulate it, whether it’s on a TV, a laptop or a BlackBerry,” said Ferne Downey, president of the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists.

Tax proponents also note that the government is forgoing legitimate revenue that could be derived from Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV and other foreign-based, on-demand streaming services operating in Canada and used to support Canadian productions.

In a study published by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, independent researcher John Anderson said the OTT players have established a strong enough footing in Canada to withstand taxation without impacting their ability to innovate and offer new categories of choice to the viewing public.

“Right from the dawn of Internet broadcasting, we have had this double standard that covers the CBC, CTV and other already regulated companies with one set of rules, and the Internet startups with another,” Anderson writes in a report called “An Over-the-Top Exemption.”

Netflix, in its submission to the Heritage consultation, said it spent hundreds of millions of dollars on original programming in Canada in 2016 in the form of “co-commissions” with Canadian producers and broadcasters such as Degrassi: Next Class and the sci-fi series Travelers.

“We’ve been doing significant investments on our own and will continue, and honestly (it) will only grow significantly over the next couple of years. But regulation is not helping to encourage that for us,” Elizabeth Bradley, content vice-president for Netflix said in her submission to the consultation.

But Anderson said Netflix, which earned an estimated $600 million from subscribers in Canada over the past 12 months, is coasting on the contributions to the system of traditional broadcasters.

The latest survey by the Solutions Research Group estimated there were 5.2 million Canadian households subscribed to Netflix in April 2016, up from 4.7 million in December 2015. That would represent annual revenue of $620 million a year based on $9.99 per household.

Estimates are in order because Netflix as an unlicensed OTT has successfully rebuffed CRTC demands that it reveal Canadian revenue and subscriber data, along with information related to the Canadian content it creates or provides to subscribers, calling it “competitively sensitive information.”

Anderson estimates that Canadian programs accounted for roughly 5 per cent of Netflix’s total investment in the domestic market since its launch here in 2010.

