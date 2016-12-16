The distraction machine by Andrew McDougall

You see journalism in decline. Your government sees opportunity.

Now that newsrooms more closely resemble abattoirs, a new temptation is taking root in the scramble for revenue: chasing and writing easily understood outrage, rather than deeper reporting on public policy. You know it as clickbait. Your government sees it as an opportunity.

The first thing you learn in political communications is that when you’re caught in a bind, any distraction will do. One mustn’t be precious. A government caught in a spotlight it didn’t seek has but one response: change the channel. Distract and pivot. Get your pain off the front page, or the top of the broadcast, or everyone’s Twitter and Facebook feeds, and get back to a file that puts you on your front foot.

But here’s some breaking news about distractions: In the past, they rarely worked. Thanks to the new digital ocean, things are different.

My years in politics straddled the tipping point for the power of the press. When I started working for the Conservative Party of Canada in 2006, the press was still holding on to its historical strength to set the agenda. Just ask Paul Martin how the sponsorship scandal turned out, or how effective the heavily-reported RCMP income trust intervention was during the 2005–2006 campaign.

But by the time I left, just seven years later (following the 2013 G-20 Summit that saw Syria consigned to the wreck it has now become), that power had already weakened significantly — perhaps fatally — while the government had gained new digital levers to bypass the media and push its narrative in its preferred direction.

But like I said, it used to be difficult.

One example of an unshakeable communications disaster springs quickly to mind from my time in government: the 2010 decision to scrap Canada’s long-form census.

The Conservative government’s scrapping of the census was, as near as I can tell, based on the fact that we didn’t want the government to have the information it might need to meddle unnecessarily in people’s lives. That’s the short-form of the story, anyway. Publicly, the Harper government decried the census as a tool of mass intrusion – a privacy nightmare. But, we also knew getting rid of it would be unpopular. So, the decision was made to kill it on the quiet, via an Order in Council, just days before Parliament’s summer recess.

It was an immediate nightmare.

First, once they heard about it, the majority of Canadians realized there was no compelling problem the government was trying to solve. Second, those with a vested interest in having access to as much census data as possible, and who also happened to carry weight in the media, kicked up a deafening fuss.

But both of these issues were manageable. Storms can be ridden out, as Justin Trudeau is trying to do with the current “cash-for-access” fiasco.

It was the final two that made distraction almost impossible: The decision fed into a larger, pre-existing narrative that the Conservative government was anti-science and anti-knowledge; and it happened at the cliff edge of summer.

The last one hurt most of all. Summers should normally be when governments dominate the news cycle because they have the bully pulpit of power. But one must remain mindful; reporters who are left covering Ottawa during the slow season will ride any bad info seeping out of government like it’s an oasis of news.

The hope had been to do the bare minimum on the census, communications wise, and have it ignored. It didn’t work. The usual media countermeasures were deployed. Government ministers and spokespeople went out to defend the decision. The stakeholder teams in relevant government offices mobilized to identify the census-scrapping supporters, and wheeled them out to the press. But nothing stuck.

At one point, mid-summer, the media heat on the census got so bad that we took a routine Defence department report about a Russian incursion into Canadian Arctic airspace, and pitched it to a news chain as an example of a thwarted invasion. It was thin gruel, but the fighter jet bit went out the door. It earned the government one front page, and if memory serves, a follow-up. But nobody else bought our torqued ‘feel-good’ story.

The Conservative government still eventually ‘won’ the census battle, in that it stopped being news, albeit only after a brand-bruising battle. Thank God Twitter wasn’t yet in full flight. The census would have been meme city, a million times worse than #trudeaueulogies or #mydemocracy.

The census debacle came at a time when the “mainstream” media were still feeling good about technology. The media set the agenda, while Twitter was just another reporting tool, Google a research service, and Facebook a place to show your work to friends.

As slow as the press were to realise the threat, political staff were quick to seize the opportunity. The new digital tools were a way to go around, as well as through, the press.

The summer 2013 decision to unspool the mid-mandate cabinet shuffle exclusively on Twitter proved the point. The key insight was that a tool that was birthed to give everyone a voice could also be used to concentrate everyone on one voice: that of the then-@pmharper account.

Cabinet shuffles are notoriously hard to communicate. Any time you involve a large number of political egos in an exercise of musical chairs, you spring more leaks than a sieve. By briefing on background that no news of the shuffle was going to come from anywhere other than the prime minister’s account, and by threatening ministers with death, we were able to place the proud, independent media on the prime minister’s drip feed.

On shuffle eve, the prime minister issued a couple of preview tweets and two points were put out on background: there would be new blood, and more women. The frame for the next day had been set, with none of the usual leaks (who’s in, who’s out?) around to distract from the preferred narrative.

And on the appointed day, the ministers entered Rideau Hall — new women, followed by women ministers in new portfolios, followed by new male ministers, followed by old men in new posts, followed by the unchanged ministers. It was a glorious sight to see the vaunted and fearsome Parliamentary Press Gallery reduced to re-tweeting Stephen Harper.

Ultimately, the pain that can be inflicted on a government by the press is proportional to the resources available for reporting, while being inversely proportional to the amount of news real estate. Bad news coursing through a few main arteries (i.e. the traditional media, pre-internet) is more damaging than the same news fighting its way through millions of capillaries (the internet era).

In today’s distracted world, what would never have made the paper or broadcast can easily find a home online or an audience on social media. And as we’ve seen in the recent U.S. election, it doesn’t even have to be true thanks to the social internet’s freedom from the strictures of news reporting.

This makes setting off a diversionary flare infinitely easier.

And if a quick, hot, fluffy story becomes a “thing” online the news desk will clamour for a hit for their own properties, figuring its popularity will be good for readership. The financial reality for most media companies is they can’t afford to ignore it.

Step forward, Donald Trump.

Even campaign haymakers from the mighty New York Times and Washington Post couldn’t floor him. Now Trump is proving to be the master channel changer of the social media era. Settling a lawsuit against your dodgy university? Press on the open door of liberal outrage by torquing the respectful thoughts a musical theatre cast had about your vice president. Cancelled an important press conference about how you’re going to remove yourself from numerous conflicts of interest? Invite Kanye West to your crib.

Like it or not — and we should all hate it — the ability to distract and dissemble is now limited, largely, only by the cynicism of the politician or communicator in question. Most people don’t get into public life with the intention of pulling the wool over people’s eyes, but we’d be fools to think the temptation won’t strike even the sturdiest of souls.

And we’re starting from below zero, because none of us trusts a politician anyway. The dire state of the news business and the explosion of social media mean we must remain vigilant for what is surely to come.

