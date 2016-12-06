Three employees affected by CJBN-TV station closure, two accept positions at Shaw TV by Lloyd Mack

Source: Peterborough Examiner

Shaw Communications, which purchased the station along with Norcom Telecommunications in August 2006, filed a letter with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) in November advising the commission it was not seeking to renew the broadcast licence of CJBN-TV Kenora

“Following an extensive review of our programming operations in Kenora, Ontario, we made the decision to close CJBN due to duplication of service,” confirmed Chethan Lakshman, vice-president of communications and public relations for Shaw Communications.

CJBN-TV, which is a broadcasting asset that remained with Shaw when it sold the rest of its TV portfolio to Corus Entertainment earlier this year, is a Global Television affiliate and airs a schedule that is very close to Global TV’s CKND Winnipeg station. CJBN also offers some local programming including two half hour shows - Good Morning Sunset Country and Fishing with Gussy.

“The station’s two originally produced programs will air on Shaw TV moving forward,” said Lakshman, who added the decision regarding CJBN does not affect programming of other local shows on the Shaw TV Kenora Channel 10 community channel, including local Shaw TV Bingo.

“In addition, the community of Kenora will continue to have access to locally driven programming on Shaw TV. All Global-affiliated programming that airs on CJBN can continue to be accessed through Global Winnipeg.”

Lakshman said the station closure will result in job loss for three employees, while two CJBN employees have accepted positions at Shaw TV. “We notified CJBN employees of the change in November.”

Started by local businessmen Carl Johnson and Bertil Nilson, CJBN first signed on the air in 1980. It will sign-off air on Jan. 27, 2017.

Shaw’s Kenora operations and Shaw TV will remain at its current location at 102 Tenth St, in Keewatin.

© Peterborough Examiner