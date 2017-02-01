IpoliticsLIVE Event - Bleeding Red Ink: The Future of Canadian Media
1 février 2017
IpoliticsLIVE Event
Bleeding Red Ink: The Future of Canadian Media
Ottawa – Friends of Canadian Broadcasting and J-Source are sponsoring an ipoliticsLIVE event to discuss ways to ensure the survival of Canadian media, high quality journalism and local reflection.
Among other ideas, a proposal to close a loophole in the tax system that could raise Ottawa’s revenues by as much as $1 billion a year while increasing the ad revenues of cash strapped Canadian media companies by almost $500 million will be discussed.
When:
8:00 to 9:00 am
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Where:
Rideau Club
99 Bank Street, Ottawa
Who:
Presentation by Ian Morrison, Friends of Canadian Broadcasting followed by a panel discussion featuring:
Catherine Cano, CEO of the Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC)
Edward Greenspon, President and CEO of the Public Policy Forum
Susan Harada, Associate Director of the School of Journalism and Communication, Head of the Journalism Program, and Associate Professor, Carleton University
Jason Kee, Public Policy & Government Relations Counsel at Google
The panel will be moderated by award winning journalist and author Susan Delacourt.
For information: Jim Thompson 613-567-9592