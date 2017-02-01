FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

IpoliticsLIVE Event

Bleeding Red Ink: The Future of Canadian Media

Ottawa – Friends of Canadian Broadcasting and J-Source are sponsoring an ipoliticsLIVE event to discuss ways to ensure the survival of Canadian media, high quality journalism and local reflection.

Among other ideas, a proposal to close a loophole in the tax system that could raise Ottawa’s revenues by as much as $1 billion a year while increasing the ad revenues of cash strapped Canadian media companies by almost $500 million will be discussed.

When:

8:00 to 9:00 am

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Where:

Rideau Club

99 Bank Street, Ottawa

Who:

Presentation by Ian Morrison, Friends of Canadian Broadcasting followed by a panel discussion featuring:

Catherine Cano, CEO of the Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC)

Edward Greenspon, President and CEO of the Public Policy Forum

Susan Harada, Associate Director of the School of Journalism and Communication, Head of the Journalism Program, and Associate Professor, Carleton University

Jason Kee, Public Policy & Government Relations Counsel at Google

The panel will be moderated by award winning journalist and author Susan Delacourt.

For information: Jim Thompson 613-567-9592