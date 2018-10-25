This is a reminder that we are launching a campaign to remake our CBC. In this age of fake news and extremism, it’s time to stand up for Canada! I hope you can join us at our Montreal kickoff:

Thursday, November 1st at 6:30 pm

The extremism of politicians like Donald Trump fills the news. It’s everywhere.

It's not only Trump. Some of our own political leaders are mimicking him. Fuelled by fake news on social media, the politics of division are infecting Canada.

This onslaught threatens both our democracy and cultural sovereignty.

Now, more than ever, Canada needs a strong CBC to tell our own stories and report the unvarnished facts.

But after decades of cuts, CBC can't counterbalance the foreign tech giants who are Americanizing our news and culture – a foreboding development for our unique brand of inclusive, civil democracy.

The federal government is amplifying this problem. Ottawa spends more every year subsidizing Facebook (fake news) and Google (Big Brother) than it spends on the CBC!

That’s why we are launching a campaign to equip our CBC to thrive in this turbulent age.

Please come out to learn about the campaign we are planning and how you can help.

During the lead up to the 2015 federal election, FRIENDS' supporters across the country conducted a huge We Vote CBC! campaign. As you know, our campaign helped reverse Stephen Harper's cuts to our national public broadcaster, and bring in an independent appointments process for CBC's Board of Directors.

FRIENDS’ supporters from the 2015 campaign!

One more thing. You may know that FRIENDS’ founding spokesperson, Ian Morrison, is stepping down from the leadership role he has played for over 30 years. Ian will be with us in Montreal on November 1st. I hope you will join us to toast Ian for a job well done!

P.S. I look forward to meeting you on November 1st.