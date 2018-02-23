FRIENDS urges Canada's Premiers to help "Close the Loophole"

FRIENDS has reached out to Canada's Premiers appealing for them to urge Ottawa to close the tax loophole that encourages Canadian advertisers to spend on foreign online platforms, 80% of which ($4.4 billion per year) travels down a tax-free express lane straight to Google and Facebook in the US.

Download letters:

Related Documents:

Feb 25, 2018 — Globe & Mail: Broadcast group lobbies provinces to join fight for aid package to media by Daniel Leblanc

FRIENDS wrote individual letters to the country's premiers, stating that provinces would receive more than $500-million in new revenue if proposed changes were made to what they see as a flaw in the Income Tax Act.

Video — Let's close the tax loophole and save local media: