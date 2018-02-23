FRIENDS urges Canada's Premiers to help "Close the Loophole"
23 février 2018
FRIENDS has reached out to Canada's Premiers appealing for them to urge Ottawa to close the tax loophole that encourages Canadian advertisers to spend on foreign online platforms, 80% of which ($4.4 billion per year) travels down a tax-free express lane straight to Google and Facebook in the US.
Download letters:
- The Honourable John Horgan, Premier of British Columbia
- The Honourable Rachel Notley, Premier of Alberta
- The Honourable Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan
- The Honourable Brian Pallister, Premier of Manitoba
- The Honourable Kathleen Wynne, Premier of Ontario
- L’honorable Philippe Couillard, Premier ministre du Québec
- The Honourable Brian Gallant, Premier of New Brunswick
- The Honourable Stephen McNeil, Premier of Nova Scotia
- The Honourable Wade MacLauchlan, Premier of Prince Edward Island
- The Honourable Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador
Related Documents:
Feb 25, 2018 — Globe & Mail: Broadcast group lobbies provinces to join fight for aid package to media by Daniel Leblanc
FRIENDS wrote individual letters to the country's premiers, stating that provinces would receive more than $500-million in new revenue if proposed changes were made to what they see as a flaw in the Income Tax Act.
Video — Let's close the tax loophole and save local media: