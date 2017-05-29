Seminar: The Rise of Interactive Media

Zoë Druick is Associate Dean (Graduate and Research) of the Faculty of Communication, Art and Technology and Professor in the School of Communication at Simon Fraser University. Her primary areas of teaching and research are media studies, cultural industries and cultural theory. Her research considers histories, theories and trajectories of documentary and reality-based media. Her most recent books are The Grierson Effect: Tracing Documentary's International Movement (BFI 2014, with Deane Williams) and Cinephemera: Archives, Ephemeral Cinema and New Screen Histories in Canada (McGill-Queen's University Press 2014, with Gerda Cammaer). Other publications include Allan King's A Married Couple (UTP 2010), Programming Reality: Perspectives on English-Canadian Television (WLU Press, 2008) and Projecting Canada: Government Policy and Documentary Film at the National Film Board (McGill-Queen's, 2007). She has recently co-edited special issues of the Canadian Journal of Communication, on Cultural Production in Canada, and the European Journal of Cultural Studies, on Gender and Property Television after the financial crisis.

Manfred Kops studied Economics, Sociology, and Computer Science at Bonn and Cologne, Germany, and Pennsylvania State, USA. In 1976 he graduated from Cologne University, where he worked as a researcher and lecturer in Public Ecomics from 1977 to 1986 and received his Ph.D. in 1982. Dr. Kops worked for various private companies and public organizations before he returned to the University of Cologne in 1991 as Research Manager of the Institute for Broadcasting Economics (Institut für Rundfunkökonomie). In 1997 Dr. Kops was elected President of the “Initiativkreis Öffentlicher-Rundfunk”, IOER, a German NGO, consisting of media academics and media professionals. Between 2004 and 2015 Dr. Kops served as a member of the Editorial Board of the German Journal "MedienWirtschaft". He has researched, published and advised on Public Economics and Media Economics and especially on Public Service Broadcasting and Public Service Media.

Robert W. McChesney is Research Professor in the Institute of Communications Research and the Graduate School of Library and Information Science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. In 2002 he co-founded, with Dan Schiller, the Illinois Initiative on Global Information and Communication Policy. McChesney also hosts the Media Matters weekly radio program every Sunday afternoon on WILL-AM radio. From 1988 to 1998 he was on the Journalism and Mass Communication faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. McChesney earned his Ph.D. in communications at the University of Washington in 1989. His work concentrates on the history and political economy of communication, emphasizing the role media play in democratic and capitalist societies. McChesney has written or edited eight books, including the award-winning Telecommunications, Mass Media, and Democracy: The Battle for the Control of U.S. Broadcasting, 1928-1935 (Oxford University Press, 1993), Corporate Media and the Threat to Democracy (Seven Stories Press, 1997), and, with Edward S. Herman, The Global Media: The New Missionaries of Corporate Capitalism (Cassell, 1997).